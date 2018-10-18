A newly single Pete Davidson was spotted for the first time in public, three days after PEOPLE confirmed his split from Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, was seen arriving at his mother Amy’s house in New York on Wednesday, dressed in a red and black sweater with a hood over his head. His outing comes one day after his ex-fiancée Grande, 25, made her first public appearance, also in New York, where she was without her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring and had covered up her “Pete” finger tattoo.

Though the pop star disguised her tattoo with a Band-Aid, Davidson still had his “AG” finger tattoo when he was photographed. (Earlier this month, he covered up his bunny ear tattoo that was inspired by Grande.)

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that the pair ended their engagement nearly five months after he proposed in June. The proposal came just weeks after they began dating following Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Since the breakup, it appears Davidson is taking time away from work before SNL is scheduled to return on Nov. 3.

The comedian was previously scheduled to perform at Temple University in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, but canceled last-minute; Adam DeVine was booked as a replacement.

“Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the school announced in a statement.

Though Davidson has temporarily paused his standup, Grande returned to work on Tuesday, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month.

A Davidson source recently told PEOPLE that this was not the first time the pair had broken up.

“They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” the Davidson source said, adding, “It’s definitely a fresh breakup, but they totally could get back together because who knows with those two.”

The last time Davidson and Grande were spotted together was just hours before news of their split went public, according to multiple sources.

She was present at 30 Rockefeller Center studio in N.Y.C. supporting him at an SNL broadcast, hosted by Seth Meyers.