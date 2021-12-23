Pete Davidson Spotted Driving Kim Kardashian's Rolls-Royce in L.A. as Their Romance Continues
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first romantically linked in October, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance appears to be going full speed ahead.
On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was photographed driving around Beverly Hills in Kardashian's Rolls-Royce. Stepping outside the vehicle, Davidson was seen wearing a grey sweatsuit, black baseball hat and sneakers.
According to additional photos, published by the Daily Mail, Davidson also made a pit stop at the MedMen dispensary in West Hollywood. (The recreational usage of marijuana is currently legal in California.)
The sighting comes after Davidson and Kardashian, 41, had a very public outing in his native Staten Island. While there, the pair attended a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian's sister Kourtney, also joined them on their night out.
Disick, Kardashian and Davidson additionally appeared to eat at local restaurant Angelina's thereafter, according to a TikTok video shared by user @rosieromao.
Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors in October, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. But a source previously told PEOPLE that they were "just friends," adding that "they hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time."
Kardashian and Davidson's theme park outing came after they shared an onscreen kiss in an SNL sketch, which occurred earlier that month when Kardashian hosted the NBC series.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Kardashian shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West. The mom of four filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, though she recently requested to be declared legally single.
Davidson is "exactly what Kim needed after her divorce," a source previously told PEOPLE.
"Someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source said. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."