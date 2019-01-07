Moving On? Pete Davidson Hit It Off with Kate Beckinsale at Golden Globes Afterparty

Is Pete Davidson crushing on another celebrity?

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted chatting with Kate Beckinsale for about 45 minutes at a Golden Globes afterparty Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davidson arrived at the Netflix party in Los Angeles alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker), but the two quickly separated once the comedian began talking to the actress.

The two talked intently for most of the night before they were joined by Kelly, Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen. But even as the group mingled, Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, kept their focus on each other.

Eventually, the other members of the group wandered off, and Davidson and Beckinsale continued to chat. One source says they cuddled at the party as well.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Despite reports, the two did not leave together, a separate source tells PEOPLE.

Reps for Davidson and Beckinsale did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Earlier in the night, Davidson hit up the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party (sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Cadillac) with Kelly, posing in the popular elevator photo booth together.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Appears to Smoke a Joint with Machine Gun Kelly in Golden Globes Photo Booth

In the clip, Davidson lit up what appears to be a joint and took a hit before passing it over to Kelly.

The rapper gave the elevator tenant a tip on their way out.

“They regret the invite,” Kelly captioned the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Asks Fans to ‘Be Gentler’ with Pete Davidson: ‘I Care Deeply’ About His ‘Health’

Davidson split from fiancée Ariana Grande in October, and though the comedian has admitted to having a hard time in the months since, a source recently told PEOPLE he is enjoying the single life.

“He is very much enjoying being single as he is focusing on himself,” said the source.

Beckinsale was last linked to 23-year-old comedian/actor Matt Rife. The Underworld star shares a child with actor Michael Sheen, whom she dated for eight years, and was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004-2016.