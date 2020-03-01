Pete Davidson Stars in SNL Sketch with Jake Gyllenhaal After Saying He's 'Outgrown' the Show

Pete Davidson isn’t done with Saturday Night Live just yet.

While the comedian recently said in a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he’s “outgrown” the NBC sketch comedy series, he appeared on the show’s latest episode in two sketches with host John Mulaney.

In the first skit, Davidson, 26, plays the nephew of Mulaney’s character, whom he angers after he creates a meme from his Facebook profile picture and puts on a slideshow in front of his own family.

Later in the episode, Davidson plays a customer at a LaGuardia Airport convenience store. After Davidson’s character tries to buy sushi, a musical number breaks out about all the issues with the airport, sushi included, with Jake Gyllenhaal making a surprise appearance in a parody of “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.

Other highlights of the episode included sketches about the coronavirus and the Democratic Presidential Primary as well as a cameo by Justin Theroux in a taped sketch.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He’s Outgrown ‘Cutthroat’ SNL: ‘They Make Fun of Me on It’

In Davidson’s interview with Charlamagne Tha God, which was posted Feb. 24 on YouTube, the comedian said that he’s outgrown the show for a number of reasons.

“I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll all be all right. ‘”

Davidson added, “Here’s the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it,” he said. “I get it, but I’m like, cold-open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha, Pete’s a f—ing jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really. If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Image zoom Pete Davidson Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Davidson, who joined the show in 2014, said that while he wanted 2019 to be his last year, he’s remained on the show mostly because of series creator Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne’s the s—. He’s like, the best and has treated me with nothing but love,” he said. “He’s like a father figure to me. But as far as everyone else, you know, it’s a cutthroat f—ing show. Everyone’s trying to get their s— on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. So it’s not like a loving [environment] — you’re not going to get coddled over there. They don’t give a f—, at the end of the day.”

“That’s what they do, that’s their show. If I’m just fodder now, though, maybe I shouldn’t be there. That’s all I’m saying,” he continued. “They think I’m f—ing dumb. Like I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Shows Off ‘Cave’ Apartment in His Mom’s Basement — Complete with ‘Porno Shower’

Still, Davidson said he’s grateful for his time on the show and all that he’s learned as a comic, adding that he will stick around until he’s worn out his welcome.

“I think everybody outgrows it,” he said. “And I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything, it’s just ‘Weekend Update,’ and I’ve done like, 30 of those. And I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there. But happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.