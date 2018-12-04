Pete Davidson Is 'Slowly Starting to Date' Again Nearly 2 Months After Split from Ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is officially moving on from Ariana Grande.

Nearly two months after the Saturday Night Live actor and musician called off their engagement in October, Davidson, 25, is dipping his toes in the dating pool once again.

“He’s doing well, slowly starting to date and put himself out there again,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The former pair’s relationship began in May. Less than two months after they started dating, they decided to marry, but the singer later called it off because it was too much too soon, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last week, Grande, 25, dropped the star-studded music video for her new single “Thank U, Next,” which references their whirlwind romance and split and features a slew of celebrity cameos.

In the wake of their breakup, and the video’s release — it has hit more than 96 million views on YouTube as of Monday — a source told PEOPLE that Davidson is feeling attacked.

“The whole story is not out there and people are bullying Pete for something that is not his fault,” the source said. “This is definitely bullying, her fans are continuously bullying him. He has a mental illness and no one seems to care about that.”

On Monday, Davidson spoke out and addressed the situation on Instagram, admitting that he’s “been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson wrote on the social media platform. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” continued Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder.

He concluded: “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you.”

According to the source, Davidson didn’t originally intend on speaking out publicly — until a waiter in a restaurant put the song on and started filming him.

“It’s just ridiculous and mean,” the source said. “His feelings were genuine and hers seem to be just part of some plot point.”

Nevertheless, the comedian is “doing well,” the source added.