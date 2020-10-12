Pete Davidson Condemns J.K. Rowling's 'Disappointing' Transphobic Comments: 'It Really Hurt'

"I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies," he joked on SNL's "Weekend Update"

Davidson said he was "really hurt" by Rowling's "very disappointing" remarks about the transgender community during the "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live.

"It really hurt, because I have a close connection to those movies," he said on Saturday's broadcast. "I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, those films harmed us all equally."

The King of Staten Island star, 26, said he's struggled to understand Rowling's controversial stance, considering the fact that she's a fantasy book author.

"What’s wrong with her?" he asked. "She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure."

He also said he's done getting pop culture-related ink on his body.

"I think I'm never getting another tattoo for the rest of my life," he said. "I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago because I'm not psychic."

"I have a Game of Thrones tattoo and now I’m terrified [author] George R.R. Martin is going to be like, 'Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans,'" Davidson continued. "It’s crazy times we live in! It’s not fair."

In June, Rowling came under fire after she appeared to mock an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?“ Rowling wrote on social media.

Days after the author received backlash for her comments, she released a controversial essay about her views on gender, which was also deemed transphobic.

"I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it," she wrote.

Stating that she's a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse, she added, "So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman ... then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside."

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis responded to the piece, calling it a "misinformed and dangerous missive about transgender people." that "flies in the face of medical and psychological experts and devalues trans people accounts of their own lives."