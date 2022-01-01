The NBC New Year's Eve special, titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party, features a lineup of musical performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow and more

Pete Davidson Goes Shirtless at Rehearsal for NBC New Year's Eve Special with Miley Cyrus

Celebrate 2022 with Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson and More! - NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party

On Friday, the 29-year-old singer uploaded a behind-the-scenes photograph on Instagram of herself and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, getting ready for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party special.

In the shot, Cyrus can be seen wearing a black one-piece ensemble and a pair of sunglasses, which she accessorized with a black hat atop her head. Davidson, meanwhile, went shirtless for the photo opp and showed off his numerous tattoos across his arms and torso.

"Last rehearsal until show time!" Cyrus captioned the post, which also featured a solo pic of the "Angels Like You" singer mid-performance.

The special, which is airing live on NBC and live-streaming on Peacock, is being filmed in Miami as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of the omicron variant.

On her Instagram page, Cyrus shared other photographs of some more behind-the-scenes moments as well.

In one post, the singer can be seen rehearsing with sister Noah Cyrus, as she and Davidson appeared to rehearse what could be their entrance in another.

Prior to its airing, most details about the holiday special were kept under wraps, but a list of performers includes Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Anitta and 24KGoldn.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong dropped out for his scheduled performance on Thursday. "After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I've tested negative, but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year's Eve Party out of caution," Armstrong wrote on his Instagram Story. "Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!"

Miley's New Year's Eve Party comes from SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Cyrus and television producer Lindsay Shookus also signed on as executive producers.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, said last month in a statement.

Celebrate 2022 with Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson and More! - NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson | Credit: NBC