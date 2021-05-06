As Pete Davidson's romance with Phoebe Dynevor continues to heat up, he is sharing his perspective on how he approaches relationships.

"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?" the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said on The Breakfast Club on Thursday. "So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.'"

"And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff," he added.

Davidson noted that he doesn't like "playing any of the games." Instead, he prefers to make his interest in his romantic partners very evident from the start.

"No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you," the King of Staten Island star continued. "It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key."

Most recently, Davidson has been seeing Bridgerton star Dynevor, 26. The pair were first linked in March, when he was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actress lives.

In mid-April, PEOPLE confirmed Davidson's romance with Dynevor, with a source saying that the duo are "really into each other" and that Davidson has been "telling friends he's serious about her."