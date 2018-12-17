Pete Davidson Seen with Machine Gun Kelly After Brief SNL Appearance & Troubling Social Media Note

Machine Gun Kelly kept Pete Davidson company during a difficult time this weekend.

On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, posted a concerning message about his mental health on his now-defunct Instagram account.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” Davidson wrote. “All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Davidson briefly appeared on SNL that night, once in a pre-taped sketch and later on the live show to introduce a musical performance. After the SNL episode wrapped, Davidson and Kelly were seen leaving the Rockefeller Plaza building together in an SUV.

Earlier in the day, Kelly, 28, had tweeted that he was determined to help. “Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he wrote. “Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

On Monday, Kelly tweeted in response to a fan who questioned his motives for flying to New York, “I absolutely got on that flight to come hold my boy down otherwise i would’ve stayed in the studio until today.”

Kelly and Davidson’s friendship has been frequently documented. In July, Kelly, the comedian and Davidson’s then-fiancée Ariana Grande (from whom he split in October) hung out at a grocery store in upstate New York. In August, Kelly included Davidson in his “Loco” music video.

Kelly and Davidson are both appearing in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence, according to IMDb.

The rapper is one of multiple celebrities rallying around Davidson. On Saturday, after unsuccessfully trying to reach Davidson by phone, actor Jon Cryer tweeted, “Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved.”

“And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go ape— for a little while,” Cryer added in a parenthetical.

Grande also pledged her support. In a since-deleted post on Saturday, the singer said that she was “downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything.”

“I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too,” Grande continued.

A New York Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE that officers did a welfare check on Davidson on Saturday, as TMZ first reported.