Pete Davidson Says He's 'with' His 'Celebrity Crush' amid Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors

The Saturday Night Live cast member's comments come after he was spotted last month spending time around Manchester, England, where the Bridgerton star has been living

Pete Davidson is continuing to fuel romance rumors with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

While reportedly participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday, the Saturday Night Live cast member, 27, was asked to name his celebrity crush.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," the comedian said as he smiled from ear to ear.

Davidson's comments come after he was spotted last month spending time around Manchester, England, where Dynevor, 25, has been living with her mom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, a fan shared a selfie on Facebook with Davidson in the historic Altrincham Market, an area just outside of Manchester.

Dynevor also took a trip to New York City, where Davidson lives, in February. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned a series of photos snapped around Brooklyn on Instagram at the time.

Entertainment Tonight reported on March 25 that the pair were allegedly seen holding hands while in the U.K. together.

A rep for Dynevor declined to comment when previously reached by PEOPLE, and Davidson's rep did not respond to PEOPLE's prior request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Says He Hopes He Finds 'True Love' — 'I Am a Hopeless Romantic'

Davidson was previously linked to Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber in the fall of 2019, but the pair appeared to end their romance before the onset of the pandemic last year.

The King of Staten Island actor also previously dated actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley as well as writer Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David. He and Ariana Grande were briefly engaged during the summer of 2018 before they split that October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Vulture Spot At Sundance - DAY 4 Pete Davidson | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty

As for Dynevor, her role in Bridgerton opposite Regé-Jean Page prompted fans to speculate that the costars were a couple in real life. But during a February interview with You Magazine, she shot down the speculation, calling their relationship "strictly professional."

"I'd love to say there was really something between us," she said. "But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship."