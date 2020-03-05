Pete Davidson Says Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande 'Made Me All Famous': 'She Made Me and Created Me'

Pete Davidson is crediting ex-fiancée Ariana Grande for making him “famous.”

In a sit-down interview with host Sean Evans for an episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the Saturday Night Live actor, 26, addressed his past relationship with the singer and how dating Grande increased his celebrity status.

“It’s really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now ’cause like Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff, so it’s all her fault,” he said after being asked if there’s any humor he can find in being chased around by photographers.

“It is! She sent the wolves on me,” added Davidson, who split from Grande in October 2018. “She made me and created me, or whatever they say.”

While Davidson says it’s “annoying” that he’s frequently photographed, he also finds it “embarrassing” for his family members who have to deal with the reality of paparazzi.

Image zoom Pete Davidson FilmMagic

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He Wants to Be a Dad, Is Considering Adoption: ‘That’s All I’ve Ever Wanted’

“So, it sucks. It’s embarrassing because, like, I have a family,” he said. “My mom has to go to work, you know, and there’s these f—ing weirdos outside. And it’s embarrassing and it sucks.”

“And I like to smoke weed and be high in public, and it’s very scary when someone’s like,” he said as he emulated a photographer taking lots of photos, “because, you know, you feel like you’re in the future.”

Despite the lingering photographers ready to capture his every move, Davidson said it doesn’t affect how he dresses or what he wears.

“I don’t really try to dress — I used to, when I had the [Instagram],” he said, with a laugh. “‘Cause you just scroll through, like, Hype Beast and you’re like, ‘Oh, Off-White shoes. I guess that’s what the cool kids are wearing.’ And then you realize, like, when you’re not online that that’s what broke kids think that’s what rich people should wear. And it’s lame.”

“I stopped dressing at all or caring about anything like that at all. It’s a really great feeling once you finally just give up.”

At the end of February, the comedian sat down for another lengthy interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God, opening up about his past romance with 26-year-old Grande — and the toll Mac Miller’s death took on his ex-fiancée and their relationship.

RELATED: Mac Miller’s Death Had a ‘Huge Impact’ on Ariana Grande and ‘Made Her Rethink Her Life’: Source

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

During the chat, Davidson was asked how seeing the “Thank U, Next” singer publicly grieve over the late rapper — who died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018 — affected him.

“I totally got it,” Davidson said. “She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’”

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he continued. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s— is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ed up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Davidson and Grande first started dating in May 2018 — the same month it was confirmed she’d ended things with Miller after nearly two years together — and they were engaged by mid-June. Less than two months after Miller’s tragic death that September, Grande and Davidson called it quits.