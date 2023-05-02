Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike

Pete Davidson — whose semi-biographical series Bupkis debuts Thursday on Peacock — departed from Saturday Night Live last May after eight seasons

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Pete Davidson won't be making his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live as soon as expected.

On Tuesday, NBC announced the cancellation of Saturday's episode, in which Davidson was slated to make his hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

"The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers' strike," NBC confirmed in a release. "SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6."

News of the 29-year-old comedian's departure from the long-running sketch show broke last May after Davidson appeared on SNL for eight seasons. Several of his costars, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd and Kyle Mooney, also exited ahead of season 48.

Sharing a statement at the time through friend Dave Sirius's Instagram page, the Staten Island native said: "I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life."

"I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion," Davidson, in part, said. "Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Pete Davidson is seen attending The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Bupkis star added, "SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number."

Ahead of his intended return, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson teased what fans might expect.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson, 44, told Entertainment Tonight of Davidson. "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

Thompson added that the episode was going to "try to balance" the characters Davidson previously portrayed on the series alongside new sketches. However, the Good Burger star added, "I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new."

But with the writers' strike occurring, several productions are feeling the impact of the movement involving a dispute between the Writers Guild of America's (WGA) labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Late-night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers are airing repeats while on hiatus. This Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Daily Show are also on break.

Also feeling the heat are scripted shows like Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, production on shows like The View and House of the Dragon is continuing despite the strike.

Episodes of Saturday Night Live can be streamed on Peacock, where Bupkis debuts Thursday.

