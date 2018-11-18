Ruth Bader Ginsburg got her very own rap on Saturday Night Live.

As the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice recovers from fracturing three ribs, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd — along with Kate McKinnon back again as Ginsburg — paid tribute to her.

“This country, man?” Davidson said in a shadowy courtroom. “It’s crazy. You know there’s only one lady holding the whole damn thing together, right?”

“You think some broken ribs are going to keep her down?” Redd replied. “Hell no, and hell no.”

“This is for you, RBG,” Davidson continued, before the chorus — “Live Ginsburg, and I ride for Ginsburg” — began playing over black-and-white footage of the nine justices posing in Washington, D.C.

Pete Davidson and Chris Redd with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Her name? RBG. And she born in BK,” the first verse started. “Running the Supreme Court. Killing it since ’33. She went to law school. She was first in her class. If she ever wants to date, I please the court on that a–.”

Meanwhile, McKinnon, in Ginsburg’s austere robes and signature glasses, boxed with a slab of meat, did some breakdancing and flashed some ink on her abs.

The rappers reviewed her judicial background — including her history of supporting women’s rights and equal rights. “She’s experienced as f—. She should be president,” they declared.

“The court is the stage. Write dissents that throw shade,” the song added. “Tell Trump stay out her way. Don’t f— with my Roe v. Wade. Supreme Court’s a boys’ club. She holds it down, no cares given. Who else got six movies about her and still living?”

The rap mentioned Ginsburg’s “Twitter attacks from Trump.” In July 2016 — after Ginsburg called then-candidate Donald Trump “a faker,” among other criticisms for which she later apologized — Trump tweeted, “Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Now you know we love RBG,” Redd concluded after showing off a tattoo of Ginsburg lifting weights on his stomach. “Tell him your favorite RBG decision.”

“I don’t know,” Davidson admitted.

In January, Ginsburg gave McKinnon high praise for playing her as a sassy magistrate in SNL sketches.

“I like the actress who portrayed me,” Ginsburg said, according to The Hill. “And I would like to say ‘Gins-burn’ sometimes to my colleagues.”