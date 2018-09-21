Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram with a Big 'F— You,' Posts Video of Paparazzi Swarming Him

Two months after he wiped his account clean, Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram.

On Thursday, the comedian shared a video of himself walking down the street, swarmed by paparazzi snapping his photo.

“How you guys doing? You guys look great,” he can be heard saying to the photographers before sarcastically adding, “WELCOME HOME!”

In his caption, Davidson promoted the upcoming season 44 of Saturday Night Live — and shared a pointed message.

“@nbcsnl back next week,” he wrote. “f— the internet tho…”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Gets Emotional on Walk with Pete Davidson in NYC as Couple Opts to Skip the Emmys

When Davidson, 24, took a social media break this summer, a source told PEOPLE it was because he and fiancée Ariana Grande, 25, were “tired of being attacked” by fans online.

“He’s decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers,” the source said at the time. “They’re still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn’t need all of these trolls bringing him down.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Says Fiancé Pete Davidson ‘Ticks Every Box,’ Reveals They’ll Likely Marry in 2019

In an August interview with Variety, Davidson spoke openly about his distaste for the internet, comparing Googling himself to popping a pimple: “You’re like, ‘This is going to be sick.’ Then you do it, and you have to go to the dermatologist and get a cortisone shot, and there’s going to be a big hole in my face for a week.”

“The internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he continued. “I don’t like how the internet is a place where anybody can s— on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f—k-fest. And now I get to enjoy my life.”