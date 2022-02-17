Pete Davidson Rejoins Instagram with New Account, Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan

The Saturday Night Live star returned to the social media platform after deleting his account in 2020

Pete Davidson is back on the 'gram.

A verified Instagram account for the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star popped up on the platform Wednesday. The @pmd account (The comedian's full name is Peter Michael Davidson) currently has no posts, and only follows two people: girlfriend Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan. Davidson's connection to the Pam & Tommy star is unclear.

Davidson's return to Instagram marks the fourth time in four years that he's rejoined the social media site, per Page Six. The King of Staten Island star first stepped away in July 2018, citing his mental health.

"No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform," he wrote on his Instagram Story after deleting all of his posts, per CNN.

Pete Davidson Instagram Credit: Pete Davidson Instagram

"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f------ lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point," Davidson continued, hinting, however, that he might be back again someday.

"I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete," Davidson wrote.

The comedian later signed back online, but deleted his Instagram five months later.

From there, the SNL star hopped back on Instagram in April 2019 to promote his comedy tour with John Mulaney, before deleting all his posts and unfollowing everyone the next month, per Page Six. Davidson then returned to Instagram for a third time in May 2020 amid press for The King of Staten Island, in an account that later went cold.

Davidson also spoke about being off social media during a recent appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!), sharing: "I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."

Davidson's latest return to Instagram comes as West, 44, said he'd be taking "accountability" for the now-deleted Instagram posts he shared over the weekend that he acknowledged "came off as harassing " his ex Kardashian and slam Davidson. West has since followed Davidson's new account.

The rapper wiped his account on Tuesday afternoon and shared a new photo following an influx of posts over the weekend that included screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, and memes that he captioned with harsh.

West posted a picture of him standing solo on a platform surrounded by clouds, and said he was "working on" his communication skills.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of last year and was first romantically linked to Davidson in October. Kardashian and Davidson were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9.

Kardashian is one of the most followed people in the world on Instagram, commanding a current audience of 286 million.