Pete Davidson Calls Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders the 'Best Actress,' Teasing 'She's Gonna Crush' Hollywood

Pete Davidson has nothing but praise for girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

At the premiere of their new Peacock series Bupkis in New York City Thursday, the Saturday Night Live alum told Entertainment Tonight of the former Generation star: "I mean, she's the best."

"She's the best actress," he continued. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

Davidson added that he "had a blast" working with Wonders on their new show.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies. But they didn't spark dating rumors until December following his split from Emily Ratajkowski. Prior to that relationship, he dated Kim Kardashian for nine months last year.

Chase Sui Wonders; Pete Davidson. Rich Fury/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The two costars have since been spotted getting cozy, including at the Bupkis after party on Thursday, while attending a New York Rangers game in February and on two separate Hawaiian getaways. A source has since confirmed to PEOPLE that Davidson has met Wonders' family.

Martha Stewart has even given the pair her stamp of approval. Sharing a photo from the trio's Easter weekend hangout, the famed businesswoman called them a "very cute couple!!!!"

"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart, 81, wrote of the duo, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday.

Bupkis premieres next Thursday on Peacock.