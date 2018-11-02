Pete Davidson Proposes to Maggie Rogers on SNL & Pokes Fun at Failed Engagement to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson isn’t afraid to make a joke at his own expense!

In a promo video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Jonah Hill, Davidson, 24, jokingly proposed singer Maggie Rogers.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?” Davidson says in the clip as Hill, 34, cringes while standing in between them.

Rogers, 24, quickly declines and Davidson responds by saying he’s “0-3,” in reference to his failed relationships.

Earlier this month, Davidson called it quits with Ariana Grande after the two got engaged in June after dating just a few weeks.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, and Davidson felt the timing wasn’t right.

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in September. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

In the SNL teaser, a glimpse of Davidson’s Grande-inspired tattoo of the Playboy bunny ear mask she wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, which he covered up with a large heart, can also be seen.

As for the other two women, Davidson is referring to in the SNL clip, he previously dated Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David. The two split in May after two years together.

Before Cazzie, Davidson dated Girl Code star Carly Aquilino. It is not clear if Davidson ever proposed to either women.

Davidson previously addressed his split with Grande on Oct. 20 at the Judd & Pete for America benefit for Swing Left in West Hollywood, California with Judd Apatow.

Although he didn’t mention Grande by name at the start of his 45 minute-long set, everybody in the crowd likely understood why he began by announcing, “As you could tell, I don’t want to be here.”

“There’s a lot going on,” he added, before jokingly alluding to his breakup by asking the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”