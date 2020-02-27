Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at Himself in SNL Promo After Saying He’s ‘Outgrown’ Show

Pete Davidson may have complained about being mocked by his Saturday Night Live costars, but in a new promo for the NBC sketch series’ upcoming episode, he appears to be in on the joke.

The 26-year-old comedian pokes fun of himself in the clip, which NBC released on Wednesday — lampooning his bad-boy persona by appearing as a “new and improved” version of himself.

“I’ve been working on my inner chakras,” Davidson tells this week’s show host John Mulaney, after noting that he was just participating in meditation with his “guru” Gary.

Mulaney, a former NBC writer and close friend of Davidson’s, is immediately skeptical. But much to his surprise, it’s the real deal.

“I’m meditating, I’m getting sleep. I had a dream for the first time last week,” Davidson boasts. “Things are great!”

Davidson’s changed so much, he tells Mulaney, he’s even gotten rid of his illegal pet monkey, installed a writing corner in his dressing room, and given up vaping. “That’s so bad for you,” he tells Mulaney.

Of course, if anyone knew that, Davidson might ruin his public image. So before heading out, he covers up his new spiritual garb with an orange velour jacket — teasing, “You gotta give the people what they want.”

The bit ends with Mulaney warning Davidson about the paparazzi outside. “Be sure to act real stupid,” says Mulaney, Davidson assuring his friend, “Oh, you know I will.”

The new SNL promise comes just two days after Davidson spoke out about his experience on the show, claiming he’s ready to walk away from it.

“I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said while promoting his new Netflix special in a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted Monday on YouTube. “It’s a hard thing to do, because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll all be all right.’ “

According to Davidson, who joined the show in 2014, he’s grown tired of being the butt of the joke on the long-running series.

“Here’s the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it,” Davidson said. “I get it, but I’m like, cold-open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha, Pete’s a f—ing jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ “

“I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really,” he admitted. “If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

That, Davidson said, is about the “cutthroat” nature of the show more than anything.

“Everyone’s trying to get their s— on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. So it’s not like a loving [environment] — you’re not going to get coddled over there. They don’t give a f—, at the end of the day,” Davidson said.

“That’s what they do, that’s their show. If I’m just fodder now, though, maybe I shouldn’t be there. That’s all I’m saying,” he continued. “They think I’m f—ing dumb. Like I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

Davidson did sing the praises of series creator Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne’s the s—. He’s like, the best and has treated me with nothing but love,” Davidson said. “He’s like a father figure to me.

And in the end, he said that he’s grateful for his time on the show and all that he’s learned as a comic, adding that he will stick around until he’s worn out his welcome.

“I think everybody outgrows it,” he said. “And I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything, it’s just ‘Weekend Update,’ and I’ve done like, 30 of those. And I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there. But happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.