Pete Davidson Playfully Hints at Kim Kardashian West Romance Rumors: 'It Is True'

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the Saturday Night Live star playfully alluded to his recent outings with Kim Kardashian West

Pete Davidson wants to set the record straight — but not about the rumors fans really want to know about.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the Saturday Night Live star playfully alluded to his recent outings with Kim Kardashian West by joking about a "rumor" that people keep "whispering" about.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to address something," Myers started the conversation. "I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor. This is something you've been reading about a lot in the press."

Playing along, Davidson responded, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

But to fan's dismay, the conversation was not about Kardashian West, 41, after all. Instead, Davidson used the gag to promote an upcoming project.

"I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he said of the upcoming animated show The Freak Brothers.

kim kardashian; pete davidson Credit: Getty (2)

While Kardashian West was never named in the Late Night joke, Davidson has been spotted spending time with the reality star on numerous occasions.

The pair first sparked romance rumors after they spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker earlier this month. While there, Kardashian West and Davidson were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)

Last week, they were both spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan, for dinner. And the night before, Davidson took Kardashian West out in his native Staten Island for a private dinner.

After their amusement park outing, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West and Davidson are just "friends hanging out," though a separate source noted that they do "have chemistry."