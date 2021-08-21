Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Have Split: Sources

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are going their separate ways.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, and Bridgerton star, 26, have broken up after about five months together, sources tell PEOPLE. The Sun was first to report on their split.

A rep for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment while Dynevor's rep had no comment.

Davidson is currently in New York City, filming upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute alongside costar Kaley Cuoco. Meanwhile, Dynevor is in England, where production is underway on season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

The news comes just over a month after the pair made their first public appearance as a couple in early July, when they attended Wimbledon in London together.

Davidson and Dynevor were first linked in March, when he was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actress is from.

Rumors about the pair continued to swirl in the following weeks, with eagle-eyed fans noticing that they appeared to wear the same necklace with their shared initials — "PD" — during separate solo appearances.

After weeks of fan speculation, PEOPLE confirmed Davidson's romance with Dynevor in April, with a source saying that the duo are "really into each other" and that Davidson has been "telling friends he's serious about her."

Since then, Davidson has visited Dynevor in London, a source previously said. In late April, the couple were spotted out together for the first time as they walked around the U.K.'s Manchester area.

In May, Davidson opened up about how he approaches relationships during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?" the King of Staten Island star said. "So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.'"

"And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff," he added.

Davidson noted that he doesn't like "playing any of the games." Instead, he prefers to make his interest in his romantic partners very evident from the start.

"No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you," he said. "It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key."