Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Spotted Together for the First Time During Outing in the U.K.
PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Saturday Night Live comedian and the Bridgerton actress are dating
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are the real deal.
The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, was spotted with his Bridgerton star girlfriend, 26, in the U.K's Greater Manchester area on Sunday after he traveled overseas to visit her several days prior.
The pair was photographed visiting a supermarket before taking a stroll in the countryside, during which they walked through a field together with their arms wrapped around one another.
Following weeks of dating rumors, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the stars are officially an item. A source said the two are "really into each other," adding that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."
Fans first began speculating about a romance between the couple in March, when Davidson was spotted spending time around Manchester, England, where Dynevor has been living with her mom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, one fan shared a selfie on Facebook with Davidson in the historic Altrincham Market, an area just outside of Manchester. Entertainment Tonight later reported that the pair was also allegedly seen holding hands while out together in the U.K.
In February, Dynevor took her own trip to New York City, where Davidson lives. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned a series of Instagram photos snapped around Brooklyn.
Davidson further ignited the dating rumors in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. After being asked who he considered to be his celebrity crush, he smiled and replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."
Eagled-eyed fans then quickly noticed that both Davidson and Dynevor wore matching necklaces reading "PD," which happens to represent both of their initials, during recent interviews.
Davidson has previously dated comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and actress Margaret Qualley. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in late 2018 before they split that October.
While Dynevor was once linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale, she also sparked dating rumors with her former Bridgerton costar, Regé-Jean Page. The Younger actress ultimately denied the speculation while speaking to the British magazine You in February.
"I'd love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional," she told the publication. "People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job. There is something to be said for not spoiling the magic … but at a certain point you have to say no."