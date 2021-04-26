PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Saturday Night Live comedian and the Bridgerton actress are dating

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Spotted Together for the First Time During Outing in the U.K.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are the real deal.

The pair was photographed visiting a supermarket before taking a stroll in the countryside, during which they walked through a field together with their arms wrapped around one another.

Following weeks of dating rumors, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the stars are officially an item. A source said the two are "really into each other," adding that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."

Fans first began speculating about a romance between the couple in March, when Davidson was spotted spending time around Manchester, England, where Dynevor has been living with her mom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, one fan shared a selfie on Facebook with Davidson in the historic Altrincham Market, an area just outside of Manchester. Entertainment Tonight later reported that the pair was also allegedly seen holding hands while out together in the U.K.

In February, Dynevor took her own trip to New York City, where Davidson lives. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned a series of Instagram photos snapped around Brooklyn.

Davidson further ignited the dating rumors in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. After being asked who he considered to be his celebrity crush, he smiled and replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."

Eagled-eyed fans then quickly noticed that both Davidson and Dynevor wore matching necklaces reading "PD," which happens to represent both of their initials, during recent interviews.

While Dynevor was once linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale, she also sparked dating rumors with her former Bridgerton costar, Regé-Jean Page. The Younger actress ultimately denied the speculation while speaking to the British magazine You in February.