"I love you Bob it was an honor to know you," Pete Davidson said of the late comedian

Pete Davidson Calls Bob Saget 'One of the Nicest Men on the Planet' in Tribute After His Death

Pete Davidson is remembering Bob Saget for the kind individual that he was.

On Sunday evening, shortly after news of Saget's death broke, Davidson, 28, penned a tribute to the late television star in a statement that was shared on Twitter by SNL writer and stand-up comedian Dave Sirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson wrote in his statement.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he continued. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Added Davidson: "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

Pete Davidson and Bob Saget Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Wanted to Join 'The Masked Singer' to 'Bring People Together Because We're Not'

Shortly after the news of Saget's death, other celebrities — who were both fans and friends — expressed their grief over his passing in an outpouring of heartfelt tributes shared on social media as well.

Saget's longtime costar John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"BOB ... it was great to know you ... Oh are you going to make God blush," Henry Winkler tweeted.

"I'm stunned beyond belief -- @bobsaget has died," Dane Cook wrote. "I'm confused and sad here... I just spoke with him a couple days ago and we just had the most beautiful podcast chat over the holidays. I loved him. I can not believe this."