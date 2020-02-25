Pete Davidson Says He's Outgrown 'Cutthroat' SNL: 'They Make Fun of Me on It'

Pete Davidson is getting candid about his tenure at Saturday Night Live.

In a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted Monday on Youtube, the comedian, whose Netflix special is out now, said he’s outgrown the NBC sketch series for a number of reasons.

“I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll all be all right.'”

And according to Davidson, 26, he does know.

“Here’s the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it,” he said. “I get it, but I’m like, cold-open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha, Pete’s a f—ing jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?'”

“I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really,” he admitted. “If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Davidson, who joined the show in 2014, said he wanted 2019 to be his last year, though he’s currently still part of the cast. And one bright spot has been working with series creator Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne’s the s—. He’s like, the best and has treated me with nothing but love,” Davidson said. “He’s like a father figure to me. But as far as everyone else, you know, it’s a cutthroat f—ing show. Everyone’s trying to get their s— on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. So it’s not like a loving [environment] — you’re not going to get coddled over there. They don’t give a f—, at the end of the day.”

“That’s what they do, that’s their show. If I’m just fodder now, though, maybe I shouldn’t be there. That’s all I’m saying,” he continued. “They think I’m f—ing dumb. Like I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

Still, Davidson said he’s grateful for his time on the show and all that he’s learned as a comic, adding that he will stick around until he’s worn out his welcome.

“I think everybody outgrows it,” he said. “And I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything, it’s just ‘Weekend Update,’ and I’ve done like, 30 of those. And I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there. But happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.