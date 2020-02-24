Pete Davidson Opens Up About Kaia Gerber Split: 'Just Wasn't the Right Place or the Right Time'

Pete Davidson is getting candid about his relationship with Kaia Gerber.

In a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Youtube Monday, the comedian, 26, opened up about his relationship with the 18-year-old model and why things didn’t work out between them. The interview comes as Davidson’s Netflix comedy special is set to be released on Tuesday.

“We were dating for a few months,” explained Davidson, who referred to Gerber as “KG.”

“She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” continued the Saturday Night Live star, who has confirmed that he recently sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.

“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”

“It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all,” he added, going on to praise her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re cool.”

Davidson and Gerber were first romantically linked in October, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.

The previous month, Davidson — who has borderline personality disorder and previously sought treatment in 2016 — hinted that he’d be seeking treatment again during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. During the same segment, he also indirectly addressed his romance with Gerber.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he joked, referring to his costar Colin Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do?”

During the interview with Charlamagne, the comedian acknowledged that he can be “a lot” in relationships.

“I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about your s—,” he said. “I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are. And some families are like, ‘Who the f— are you?’ So I’m a lot for certain people. It was just how I was raised.”

“I love love,” he added. “That’s how I grew up. Just my mom, my sister, I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

In addition to finding a woman to share the rest of his life with, he said that he hopes to become a father — and has even thought about adoption.

“I just want to have a kid,” said Davidson, whose father died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing.”

But he’s currently taking a break from the dating scene, he said.

“I’m not dating for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life,” he said. “I’m pretty done with that, I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot.”

Although Davidson hasn’t found the one just yet, he said he’s learned a lot from his past relationships. (He famously dated now ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.)

“I think you grow a lot as a person,” he said, adding that he’s “learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool.”

“You become a better version of yourself because you learn a little something from everybody,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate and lucky to date some really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women and with that comes [drama in the public eye], unfortunately. So I’m aware that there’s s—, but I do think that I get a little harder than most. But like, that comes with the territory.”

Later in the interview, Davidson was put to the test in a rapid-fire round about his exes.

Of Gerber, he said, “Beautiful, smarter than me,” and of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star Qualley, 25, he said, “Beautiful soul.”

“Great girl,” he added. “She’ll win an Oscar. She’s so talented. She’s dope.”

As for Beckinsale, 46? “Oh, man. F—ing legendary,” he said. “All of my uncles freaked out. Also, f—ing hysterical. Really, really funny. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s really cool. She was very understanding and cool.”

“It wasn’t the right time,” he added of why they split. “I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern. I wasn’t like, right yet. And she had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s like, a superstar.”

He also praised David, 26, calling her “another one of the funniest people I’ve met,” predicting that she’ll have her own show “in a couple of years, for sure.”

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York drops Tuesday on Netflix.