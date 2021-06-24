Pete Davidson on If He'll Return to SNL and the Thing He Finds 'Annoying' About Timothée Chalamet

"It's annoying because he's really attractive and talented," Pete Davidson joked when discussing actor and previous SNL host Timothée Chalamet

Pete Davidson is joking about the one thing he finds "annoying" about Timothée Chalamet.

The comedian, who spent time with Chalamet when the Call Me By Your Name actor hosted Saturday Night Live this past season, praised him during an interview with Gold Derby Monday.

"It's annoying because he's really attractive and talented," Davidson, 27, teased. "Usually you're only allowed one, like I am. And I don't know which one it is. It's debatable on both sides."

The King of Staten Island star continued, "He's just one of those people that you're like, 'What the f--- is up with this kid?' Then you meet him and you're like, 'Oh yeah, I get it. Charming, nice, talented - Okay I get it.'"

Davidson also said Chalamet, 25, "really turned it on and took everything super seriously," while working on SNL, noting that he was "super easy to work with."

"Most people that come do the show are always on their best behavior, but you can tell when it's genuine or when it's phoned it," he said. "He was definitely one of the more genuine ones."

Elsewhere in the interview, Davidson discussed his future as a cast member on SNL, which he's been on since 2014.

"Right now it's all up in the air," he said about starring in the upcoming 47th season. "I've got to talk to [executive producer Lorne Michaels] and see what the best move is, you know it's a big cast, there's a lot of new guys in there and there's a lot of great new talent that it's their time to shine."

Davidson added that regardless of whether or not he stays at SNL, he will continue working with Michaels and his production studio, Broadway Video.

"I have no idea what's going on right now but I do know that whatever it is I'll always work with Broadway Video and Lorne and a bunch of those guys because we're a family, we're like The Fast and the Furious - it's all about family over there," he joked.

Last month, Davidson said that he's "ready to hang up the jersey" in regards to SNL.