Pete Davidson Absent from SNL After Saying He's Become a 'Punchline' on the Show

Pete Davidson was absent from the most recent broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The comedian did not participate in any sketches that aired during Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Daniel Craig, and was also missing when the cast convened on stage during the closing credits.

He did, however, guest-star in Sunday’s episode of ABC’s The Rookie as Nathan Fillion’s character’s half-brother.

The news comes weeks after Davidson, 26, got candid about his tenure at the “cutthroat” sketch comedy series in a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God, admitting he’s outgrown the show for a number of reasons.

“I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early.”

“Here’s the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it,” he continued. “I get it, but I’m like, cold-open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha, Pete’s a f—ing jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?'”

“I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really,” he added. “If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Davidson, who joined the show in 2014, said he wanted 2019 to be his last year, though he’s currently still part of the cast and plans on sticking around for now, if only for series creator Lorne Michaels‘ sake.

“I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there,” he said. “But happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”

Days after the interview was published, Davidson did appear on SNL, starring in two skits with host John Mulaney. He also poked fun at himself in a promo for the episode, lampooning his bad-boy persona by appearing as a “new and improved” version of himself.