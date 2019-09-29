Pete Davidson Misses Saturday Night Live Season 45 Premiere to Film Suicide Squad: Report

Image zoom Pete Davidson George Pimentel/Getty

When Saturday Night Live returned this week for the start of its 45th season, there was one comedian missing in action.

Pete Davidson did not appear in any of the sketches nor was he seen on stage with the cast and host Woody Harrelson at the end of the show.

While Davidson, 25, is still a member of SNL, which he has been on since 2014, another project kept him away from the action this week.

The star was away in Atlanta to film for James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad reboot, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Davidson was pictured in a group photo shared by director Gunn on Saturday night, which also included Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion, as they took in a special screening of The Joker.

It is unclear when Davidson will return to SNL.

Davidson first joined the cast of SNL in 2014 and has since become a regular fixture of the popular “Weekend Update” segment.

Since the show was last on the air, the actor and comedian also made his modeling debut, appearing in an Alexander Wang show in June.

Rumored Couple Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Reportedly Spotted Together in Italy

In addition to being cast in The Suicide Squad, Davidson has most recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Margaret Qualley.

Although the pair have yet to confirm their relationship status, they have been spotted out and about together multiple times.

As Davidson and Qualley, 24, touched down at the Marco Polo airport in Venice earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE, they looked “very happy” together.

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Hold Hands in Venice Amid Romance Rumors

“They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs,” the source said. “They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

A day later, the SNL comedian and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell, were photographed at the premiere of the actress’ film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival.