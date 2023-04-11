Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'

Things between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are progressing.

A source reveals to PEOPLE the two Bodies Bodies Bodies costars have been spending a lot of time together. In fact, the Saturday Night Live alum met the former Generation star's family when they attended Daytona 500 together in February.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, recently visited Martha Stewart at her farm in upstate New York over Easter weekend. Sharing a photo from the occasion, Stewart called the pair a "very cute couple."

The comedian had been visiting friend Paul Virzi in the area while also house hunting. "Pete's been looking at homes in the area on and off, and Chase was with him when he viewed some properties," a second insider says.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 shortly after his brief relationship with Emily Ratajkowski ended. At the time, they attended a New York Rangers game together with their Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott.

The couple has not shied away from packing on PDA ever since. The following month, they were seen cuddling in a Brooklyn restaurant while waiting for their food. They've also been snapped kissing on two separate Hawaiian getaways, and they've even been photographed holding hands at another New York Rangers game.

And while neither has publicly commented on the relationship thus far, Davidson recently opened up to Jon Bernthal for The Walking Dead alum's Real Ones podcast about the public interest in his dating life.

"I'm in my 20s, and I've dated people — and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," he said. "I don't think it's interesting."

He continued, "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

As an SNL cast member, Davidson dated Cazzie David and got engaged to Ariana Grande. He eventually entered a relationship with Kim Kardashian, which sparked after the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work," he explained. "I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."

He added, "Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s---ty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."

Wonders is set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which depicts a fictionalized version of his life.

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.