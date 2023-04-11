Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'

Davidson and Wonder first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 after his split from Emily Ratajkowski

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Chase Sui Wonders; Pete Davidson. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Things between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are progressing.

A source reveals to PEOPLE the two Bodies Bodies Bodies costars have been spending a lot of time together. In fact, the Saturday Night Live alum met the former Generation star's family when they attended Daytona 500 together in February.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, recently visited Martha Stewart at her farm in upstate New York over Easter weekend. Sharing a photo from the occasion, Stewart called the pair a "very cute couple."

The comedian had been visiting friend Paul Virzi in the area while also house hunting. "Pete's been looking at homes in the area on and off, and Chase was with him when he viewed some properties," a second insider says.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 shortly after his brief relationship with Emily Ratajkowski ended. At the time, they attended a New York Rangers game together with their Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott.

The couple has not shied away from packing on PDA ever since. The following month, they were seen cuddling in a Brooklyn restaurant while waiting for their food. They've also been snapped kissing on two separate Hawaiian getaways, and they've even been photographed holding hands at another New York Rangers game.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash

And while neither has publicly commented on the relationship thus far, Davidson recently opened up to Jon Bernthal for The Walking Dead alum's Real Ones podcast about the public interest in his dating life.

"I'm in my 20s, and I've dated people — and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," he said. "I don't think it's interesting."

He continued, "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

As an SNL cast member, Davidson dated Cazzie David and got engaged to Ariana Grande. He eventually entered a relationship with Kim Kardashian, which sparked after the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work," he explained. "I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."

He added, "Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s---ty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."

Wonders is set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which depicts a fictionalized version of his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.

Related Articles
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
All About Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Rumored Girlfriend
Martha Stewart Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Martha Stewart Gets Easter Visit from Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple!'
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Says Attention to His High-Profile Relationships Made Him Feel 'Small,' Like a 'F---ing Loser'
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13762889ak) Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson on a date watching the home team NY Rangers defeat the visiting Seattle Kraken 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. Seattle Kraken v New York Ranger, NHL hockey game, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands at Rangers Game in New York City
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders pack on The PDA on a Hawaiian Vacation.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: John Legend attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
John Legend Has Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song in Tokyo
*EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson and his girlfriend spend the day at Universal Studios
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Dating Advice Days Before Harry Styles Hookup: Men Are 'Not That Advanced'
Pete Davidson shows off his newly shaved head
Pete Davidson Rocks Newly Shaved Head to Cheer New York Knicks on at Madison Square Garden 