Although Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have yet to confirm their relationship status, the pair certainly isn’t keeping their romance under wraps.

Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, touched down at the Marco Polo airport in Venice on Thursday, a source tells PEOPLE, and looked “very happy” together.

“They were on the same flight and seemed very happy,” the source says. “It was clear that they were together.”

“They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs,” the source says. “They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

A day later, the Saturday Night Live comedian and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star were photographed at the Friday premiere of the actress’ film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival.

In the photo, Qualley, who donned a pink chiffon gown, stood as her costar Anthony Mackie held her hand in support. Davidson sat behind the pair and watched as Qualley rose from her seat.

The next night, they were photographed leaving a Venice hotel together.

For their evening out, Qualley rocked a black blazer-style mini dress and silver heels, and her dark hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Davidson wore a dark blue button-up shirt and black pants.

On Labor Day, the pair was snapped taking a stroll through the streets of Venice walking hand-in-hand together. While taking in the sights, Qualley wore a cream-colored tank dress and flats while Davidson sported a graphic tee and shorts with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Davidson’s romance with Qualley comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended. The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating.

“They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out,” a source told PEOPLE about Davidson and Beckinsale, 46.

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and her first husband Paul Qualley, is having a busy year in terms of her flourishing career.

In addition to starring in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood earlier this summer, she earned her first Emmy nomination for her role in the FX show Fosse/Verdon following her breakout role as Justin Theroux‘s daughter in HBO’s three-season hit The Leftovers.