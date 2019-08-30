Rumored Couple Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Reportedly Spotted Together in Italy

Amid rumors that Pete Davidson is dating actress Margaret Qualley, the pair was reportedly spotted at the Venice, Italy, airport during the Venice International Film Festival.

A source told E! News that the pair arrived at the airport together, getting their bags and stopping to talk to a fan who asked for a photo. The outlet reports that Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, were laughing together and looked like a couple, though they didn’t display any PDA.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that the Saturday Night Live comedian and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star are dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told the magazine.

Us Weekly reported that the two are expected to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. Qualley has a role in the film Seberg, which premieres at the festival on Friday.

Seberg also stars Kristen Stewart, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn and Anthony Mackie. It follows the story of actress Jean Seberg, who was targeted by the FBI in the late 1960s for her romantic and political involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Image zoom Pete Davidson; Margaret Qualley Daniel Boczarski/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: All About Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Breakout and Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Margaret Qualley

Davidson’s reported romance with Qualley comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended. The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, before they split in April after nearly four months of dating.

“They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out,” a source told PEOPLE about Davidson and Beckinsale.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Goes on Expletive-Filled Rant Against College Students for Breaking No-Phone Rule

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and her first husband Paul Qualley, is having a busy year.

The actress starred in Quentin Tarantino’s film earlier this summer and earned her first major award nomination at the 2019 Emmys for her role in the FX show Fosse/Verdon. Her breakout role was as Justin Theroux’s daughter in HBO’s three-season hit The Leftovers.