Pete Davidson Steps Out at Machine Gun Kelly's Concert 1 Week After Alarming Instagram Note

Pete Davidson stepped out for his pal Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert one week after posting an alarming note about his mental health.

In a video posted by the Instagram account I’m From Cleveland, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, perched above the crowd on a stage structure as Kelly performed “Rap Devil” at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Ohio on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Caught [Davidson] on #rapdevil,” a concertgoer tweeted alongside footage of Davidson — who appeared in Kelly’s August music video for “Loco” and is appearing with Kelly in the upcoming film Big Time Adolescence — as he motioned along to the song. “Perfect!”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Had a ‘Good Conversation’ with Rep.-Elect Dan Crenshaw After Troubling Social Media Post “One of the most beautiful things last night was seeing [Kelly] and [Davidson] on the same stage together,” another fan tweeted. “They have a beautiful friendship and it made my heart happy!”

Davidson concerned friends and fans on Dec. 15 by writing on his now-deleted Instagram account, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

“i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” the note continued. “all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Seen with Machine Gun Kelly After Brief SNL Appearance & Troubling Social Media Note

In the hours after the post, Kelly rushed to keep Davidson company. “Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” Kelly tweeted on Dec. 15. “Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

After that night’s SNL taping, in which Davidson made a brief appearance, Davidson and Kelly were seen leaving the Rockefeller Plaza building together in an SUV.

When a social media user questioned Kelly’s reason for jetting to New York, Kelly replied on Monday, “I absolutely got on that flight to come hold my boy down otherwise i would’ve stayed in the studio until today.”

RELATED: Cardi B Defends Offset Against Bullies After Stunt: ‘You Just Saw How Pete Davidson’ Feels

On Monday, Kelly told TMZ that it was “a weird time” when he was asked about Davidson.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.