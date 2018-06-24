Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Artist Reveals Comic's Love for Ariana Grande Is 'Obvious' — But He Has a Warning

Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist says there’s no doubt in his mind that the Saturday Night Live star is head over heels for his fiancée Ariana Grande — but that doesn’t mean he didn’t warn Davidson about getting tattoos in her honor.

During an interview with Page Six, Jon Mesa — a tattoo artist and co-owner of Chinatown’s No Idols Tattoo Shop — revealed that after Davidson called him on May 18, asking him to cover up an inking of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face, Mesa tried to give the 24 year old some valuable life advice.

“I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees],” Mesa told the outlet, adding, “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ ”

“Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” Mesa shared with Page Six as he explained the reason behind his advice. “I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Earlier this month, Davidson got a tattoo of a black bunny mask, which looks similar to an accessory Grande wore on the cover art for her last album Dangerous Woman, and the initials “AG” on his hand. Mesa was not responsible for the inkings.

In May, Mesa previously showed off some before-and-after photos of his handiwork on social media, writing, “Did this crazy coverup last night on my boy @petedavidson.”

The now-covered collection of tattoos previously included a cartoon drawing of David, a series of stars, the words “I was saying I was crazy before I knew I was” and “X.XI Forever.” It’s unclear what the numbers represented in Roman numerals, 10.11, might signify.

Even though Mesa advised Davidson not to get any more “girlfriend tats,” he knows Davidson’s fully invested in their relationship.

“They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together,” he told Page Six. “It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

Mesa got a chance to see the couple together earlier this week, when Davidson and Grande visited the artist to pick up some brand new inkings.

Afterwards, Grande, 24, showed off her new “H2GKMO” tattoo on her right hand, which many fans on social media believe to stand for “honest to god knock me out.” The Grammy nominee has been contemplating whether or not to get the phrase inked on her body since earlier this month, when she tweeted, “I say ‘honest to god knock me out’ 300 times a day.”)

Meanwhile, the SNL star also got a tattoo on the same body part.

In a photo that has since been deleted, Mesa showed off Davidson’s new ink on his right hand, which reads “Reborn.” According to Mesa, Davidson’s latest tattoo was inspired by Kid Cudi and Kanye West‘s new song “Reborn” off their collaboration album Kids See Ghosts.

Of course, Davidson isn’t alone in being completely lovestruck.

On Saturday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer shared a sweet photo of her husband-to-be, writing that he’s her “everything.”

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” remarked Davidson while discussing the engagement earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Following their engagement, the two have reportedly moved into a new luxury apartment together in Manhattan.