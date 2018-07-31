Pete Davidson to Headline Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas

Pete Davidson is heading to Sin City.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24 — who’s engaged to pop star Ariana Grande — is slated to headline the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival at The Kicker comedy stage in The Venue Las Vegas.

Davidson will be accompanied by other comedians, including Hannibal Burress, Michelle Wolf, Natasha Leggero, Trixie Mattel, Goddamn Comedy Jam, Nicole Byer and a stacked musical lineup.

Pete Davidson Life is Beautiful

“We obsess over the experience of our guests from the moment they walk through our gates. We watched last year as our comedy showcase brought people together and broke down barriers. Feedback from our audience inspired us to amplify and expand the comedy offering for the 2018 festival,” says Justin Weniger, CEO of Life is Beautiful. “In keeping with our tradition of providing the most memorable, perspective shifting performances on each of our stages we are incredibly proud to have Pete Davidson headline our inaugural edition of The Kicker along with Hannibal Buress, Michelle Wolf and a diverse list of talented comedians and performers.”

The three-day festival will take place in downtown Las Vegas from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23 with musical performances by The Weeknd, N.E.R.D., Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, DJ Snake, Florence + The Machine, Tyler, the Creator, Death Cab for Cutie, Bastille, Galantis, Miguel, French Montana, GoldLink, T-Pain, Cold War Kids and more.

Life is Beautiful

The annual event shuts down 18 city blocks and has helped recharge downtown Las Vegas with an array of entertainment options for festival-goers.

Over the last five years, the festival has featured musical performances from a variety of artists including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey and Duran Duran.

Davidson is celebrating a beautiful year with his fiancée, with whom he’s embarked on a whirlwind romance. The comedian has also taken a step back from social media to take a break from the negativity they’ve received since announcing their engagement.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit.”