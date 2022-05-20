Pete Davidson Is Leaving Saturday Night Live: Report

Pete Davidson's time at Saturday Night Live is coming to an end, according to a report in Variety.

Not long after news of Davidson's departure broke, Deadline reported that his costars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney would also be exiting the show after this weekend.

A representative from NBC did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on any of these exits.

Davidson, 28, joined the NBC sketch comedy show as a featured player during the show's 40th season premiere in September 2014. At 20, he was the first cast member to be born in the 1990s and one of the youngest cast members ever.

The Staten Island-native hinted at his exit during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020, admitting even then he was ready to walk away from the show.

"I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving]," he said. "It's a hard thing to do, because you don't want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll all be all right.'"

At the time, Davidson said he'd grown tired of being the butt of the joke on the long-running series.

"Here's the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it," Davidson explained. "I get it, but I'm like, cold-open, political punchlines. I'm like, 'Weekend Update' jokes. When I'm not there, they'll be like, 'Ha ha ha, Pete's a f---ing jerk-face.' And you're like, 'Whose side are you on?'"

"I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're playing for, really," he admitted. "If I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke."

More recently, Davidson's role on the show unexpectedly led to romance off screen.

After Kim Kardashian's October 2021 hosting stint, The Kardashians star was surprised by her chemistry with Davidson when the pair locked lips during a sketch in which she played Jasmine and he played Aladdin.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" Kardashian said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast in April.

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

Davidson first referred to Kardashian, 41, as his "girlfriend" in a February interview with PEOPLE about living life in the spotlight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he said.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian.

Next up, Davidson will be joined on screen by Sopranos star Edie Falco in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis.

Falco, 58, will play Davidson's mother in the comedy series, which will show a fictionalized version of his life.

"I can't believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office," Davidson said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on Monday. "So look out for our new show streaming on the 'Cock."

