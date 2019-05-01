Pete Davidson abruptly left his own comedy show early this week following remarks made by a venue owner about his exes Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Davidson, 25, was scheduled to perform on Monday evening at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but he abandoned the gig before he took the stage due to “disrespectful” comments made by the club owner, who referenced Beckinsale and Grande, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Pete asked him not to go out before him and he agreed, but then got up and did a seven-minute set that he ended with the sarcastic ‘don’t ask about Ariana or Kate,’ ” the source tells PEOPLE.

“Pete felt disrespected,” the source continues.

The comedian later defended his decision to leave the show before performing in a series of Instagram Stories, where he addressed his fans directly: “Hey guys in Connecticut, I’m sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on.”

“The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me and did something that I told him not to do,” continued Davidson.

Davidson stated that he “can’t perform under those circumstances,” but promised fans who purchased tickets that he would host an upcoming free show for them. “Sorry again. This is not your fault.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Stress Factory Comedy Club owner Vinnie Brand said that “no way in the world would I ever disrespect any comedian.”

He continued, “and Pete Davidson, I didn’t disrespect you. Your security guy told me to say what I said. And if you got that security guy, you should have fired your g—— security guy.”

Brand also told Page Six, “I love and respect Pete. I’m heartbroken over what he did last night.”

