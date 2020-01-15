Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Spend Time Apart amid Reports of a Split

Is Pete Davidson‘s relationship with Kaia Gerber cooling off?

The stars, who were first linked in October, haven’t been seen together in weeks. According to E! News, Davidson is “taking a break to work on his mental health,” putting his relationship with the model on the back-burner.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star has borderline personality disorder and previously sought treatment in 2016. He seemingly hinted that he’d be seeking treatment again during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL in December.

“I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” he said. “And you have roommates but it stills costs like, $100,000.”

He also indirectly addressed his romance with Gerber for the first time during the show.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he joked, referring to his Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do?”

Gerber, 18, has been spending time with friends in Miami, including actor Tommy Dorfman, who recently shot Davidson’s Paper magazine cover.

E! reports that Gerber “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” and that while she “cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” their future is “up in the air.” A separate told E! that Davidson “understands” how Gerber feels and there is “no bad blood between the two.”

Page Six also reports that the romance appears to be over as the comedian prioritizes his mental health. “Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with,” a source told the outlet.

Reps for Davidson and Gerber have not commented.

The couple made headlines last month when Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were seen having a tense-looking conversation outside of their daughter’s New York City apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered.

Davidson stars in a new campaign for Alexander Wang, the same designer whose fashion show he and Gerber walked in last May.