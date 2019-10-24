Pete Davidson Spotted in New York City on Second Outing with Model Kaia Gerber

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pete Davidson has been spending a lot of time with Kaia Gerber this week!

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the supermodel, 18, were spotted in New York City together on Wednesday, enjoying a meal at the popular brunch restaurant, Sadelle’s.

In a photograph captured by a fan, the pair were seen sitting in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages and enjoyed each other’s company.

For the outing, Kaia, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, stayed comfortable and casual in an emerald-colored sweater.

Meanwhile, Pete wore a gray long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up and plaid pants.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Returns to Saturday Night Live & Jokes About His Absence with Host David Harbour

A few hours earlier, paparazzi captured Pete walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself.

In the photographs, the Saturday Night Live star sported a different outfit than he did for the most recent outing, opting for a black Louis Vuitton zip-up sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black sweatpants with a pair of multi-colored sneakers.

He also wore AirPods in his ears and dark sunglasses.

A source told Page Six that Pete was leaving Kaia’s apartment at the time, but claimed that the duo were “just friends.”

Reps for Pete and Kaia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Pete Davidson Splash News Online

RELATED: Everything to Know About Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson’s ‘Beautiful Relationship’

The pair’s outing comes shortly after the Saturday Night Live comedian split from actress Margaret Qualley.

Pete and Margaret, who dated for a few months, were first spotted together in September after touching down at the Marco Polo airport in Venice, where a source told PEOPLE they looked “very happy” together.

“They were on the same flight and seemed very happy,” the source added. “It was clear that they were together.”

“They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs,” the source shared. “They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

A day later, the comedian and daughter of Andie MacDowell were photographed at the premiere of Margaret’s film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival.

RELATED VIDEO: Andie MacDowell Says Daughter Margaret Qualley ‘Has a Beautiful Relationship’ with Pete Davidson

They kept their public outings going on Labor Day, where they were snapped taking a stroll through the streets of Venice walking hand-in-hand together.

Pete’s romance with Margaret, 25, came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating.