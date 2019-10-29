Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Sit Separately at Basketball Game After Spending Time Together

Just a coincidence?

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were both spotted at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday — though they did not sit together.

The supermodel, 18, accompanied her father Rande Gerber to the game, while Davidson, 25, sat with friends.

Gerber showed off her chic style for the outing, wearing an oversized blazer and a pair of jeans. Davidson stuck to his signature look in a bright orange jacket.

While it’s unclear if the two interacted at the game, the outing comes less than a week after Davidson and Gerber spent time together in the city.

On Wednesday, they were seen enjoying a meal at the popular brunch restaurant, Sadelle’s.

In a photograph captured by a fan, the pair were seen sitting in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages and enjoyed each other’s company.

A few hours earlier, paparazzi captured Davidson walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself.

A source told Page Six that Pete was leaving Kaia’s apartment at the time but claimed that the duo were “just friends.”

Reps for Pete and Kaia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.