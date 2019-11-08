Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Seemed 'Very Happy' Together During Recent Dinner Date: Source

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are continuing their West Coast adventures!

One day after the pair were spotted in Malibu, Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, headed inland and enjoyed a dinner date at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles.

A source tells PEOPLE the duo entered the Italian restaurant hand-in-hand on Tuesday and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company on their night out.

“They seemed very sweet and cute together,” the source says, adding that Davidson and Gerber looked “normal and happy.”

Though the Saturday Night Live star and the model have yet to comment on their romance, the pair appears to be getting serious as they’ve been spotted on numerous dates recently.

Most recently, Davidson and Gerber were seen locking eyes while riding together in the comedian’s Mercedes G Wagon after they dined at Nobu in Malibu, pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show.

The supermodel also raised eyebrows this week when she attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday and wore a rose gold necklace featuring a small “P” pendant — an accessory that may be a sweet nod to her rumored beau.

One week earlier, Davidson and Gerber both attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden but sat separately.

Gerber accompanied her father, Rande, wearing a gray structured blazer, black turtleneck, and layered gold necklaces, while Davidson sat courtside with friends in a bright orange jacket.

Even though it is unclear if the two interacted at the game, the sports outing came less than a week after the pair were captured by a fan sitting in a cozy corner booth at the popular N.Y.C. brunch spot, Sadelle’s, on Oct. 23.

In a photograph taken by a fan, the stars sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages.

Just a few hours earlier, paparazzi also captured Davidson walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself. A source told Page Six that he was leaving Gerber’s apartment at the time but claimed that they were “just friends.”

Reps for Davidson and Gerber did not return to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Davidson recently split from actress Margaret Qualley; the breakup came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating.