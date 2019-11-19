Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Step Out for a Date Night After Celebrating SNL Star's Birthday

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are inseparable.

The couple stepped out for a casual date night on Monday, days after the supermodel helped Davidson celebrate his 26th birthday.

The two were spotted leaving Gerber’s New York City apartment to grab dinner together. Gerber, 18, kept her look casual in a pair of jeans with a black coat, while Davidson shielded himself from the rain with a baseball cap and hoodie sweatshirt.

According to E! News, the couple attended a concert at Webster Hall, where they were also seen kissing.

Davidson rang in his birthday Saturday night with Gerber by his side.

Earlier in the day, Gerber — who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — was spotted leaving Magnolia bakery in the West Village with a large birthday cake that she later brought to NBC studios, where Davidson works.

And after Davidson’s SNL appearance, the couple celebrated at the afterparty, and were then photographed leaving the studio together. According to TMZ, they were spotted entering Gerber’s apartment building after 3 a.m.

Last week, the pair seemed to make their relationship more public when they were photographed holding hands during a trip to upstate New York.

The two were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in New York City. In a photo captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages and seemingly enjoyed each other’s company.

Gerber and Davidson then took their romance west, and were spotted in Malibu and Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they “seemed very sweet and cute together,” while out to dinner in California, adding that Davidson and Gerber looked “normal and happy.” Both have yet to comment on their romance.