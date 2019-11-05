Pete Davidson and Kaia Geber Seen Driving Around Malibu Together amid Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are on the move.

On Monday night, photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, driving the supermodel, 18, in the passenger seat of his Mercedes G Wagon after they dined at Nobu in Malibu.

In one shot, the pair — who have recently sparked dating rumors — could be seen locking eyes with each other in the car.

One week prior to the outing, they both attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, although they did not sit together. Gerber accompanied her father Rande Gerber to the game, while Davidson sat with friends.

While it’s unclear if the two interacted at the game, the outing came less than a week after Davidson and Gerber spent time together in the city.

On Oct. 23, they were seen enjoying a meal at popular brunch restaurant Sadelle’s. In a photograph taken by a fan, the stars sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages.

A few hours earlier, paparazzi captured Davidson walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself. A source told Page Six that Davidson was leaving Gerber’s apartment at the time but claimed that the duo were “just friends.”

Davidson recently split from actress Margaret Qualley; the breakup came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating.