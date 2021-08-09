Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart to Put on Star-Studded Comedy Show Supporting 9/11 Charities

The event, which will see all proceeds go to 9/11 charities, will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart are teaming up to create a night to remember — and it's all in support of a good cause.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Davidson, 27, and Stewart, 58, are putting on "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. The event, produced by Live Nation, will feature a star-studded roster of comedians.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair issued a joint statement about the upcoming event, which will require all attendees to provide proof that they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge due to the delta variant.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Davidson and Stewart said in a statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

All proceeds from the event will go toward 9/11 charities.

The Sept. 11 attacks, which occurred in 2001, hit close to home for Davidson. His dad Scott, a New York City firefighter, died in service when the comedian was 7 years old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davidson explored his father's death in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island last year.

"I really took advantage of this opportunity to show how I truly feel. And I think that there's something beautiful in that," the Saturday Night Live star told The Washington Post of the film in June 2020. "And I'm very grateful that [director] Judd [Apatow] allowed me to do that."

Stewart, meanwhile, has become an advocate for 9/11 responders.