Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart to Put on Star-Studded Comedy Show Supporting 9/11 Charities
The event, which will see all proceeds go to 9/11 charities, will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12
Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart are teaming up to create a night to remember — and it's all in support of a good cause.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Davidson, 27, and Stewart, 58, are putting on "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. The event, produced by Live Nation, will feature a star-studded roster of comedians.
Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are among the stars set to perform. Davidson and Stewart will also take the stage.
The pair issued a joint statement about the upcoming event, which will require all attendees to provide proof that they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge due to the delta variant.
"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Davidson and Stewart said in a statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."
All proceeds from the event will go toward 9/11 charities.
The Sept. 11 attacks, which occurred in 2001, hit close to home for Davidson. His dad Scott, a New York City firefighter, died in service when the comedian was 7 years old.
Davidson explored his father's death in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island last year.
"I really took advantage of this opportunity to show how I truly feel. And I think that there's something beautiful in that," the Saturday Night Live star told The Washington Post of the film in June 2020. "And I'm very grateful that [director] Judd [Apatow] allowed me to do that."
Stewart, meanwhile, has become an advocate for 9/11 responders.
In 2019, Stewart helped get the bill for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund reauthorized after he delivered a passionate and emotional speech before Congress. It allows 9/11 victims and their families to file claims with the fund up until 2090.