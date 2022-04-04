Pete Davidson Jokes with Scott Disick After Visiting His Home in Kim Kardashian's Pink Golf Cart
Pete Davidson knows how to make an entrance... just ask Scott Disick!
On Sunday, Disick, 38, posted a funny video to his Instagram Story, showing Davidson outside his home in a pink electric MOKE car. As eagle-eyed fans may know, the vehicle belongs to Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who received it as a gift for Christmas from mom Kris Jenner.
In the clip, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, was seen getting into the driver's seat of the pink vehicle as he shared a light-hearted exchange with Disick.
"Alright, I'll see you later, bro," he said, to which Disick responded back, "Good to see ya!"
After Davidson said farewell, Disick continued their banter by thanking him for "dropping the pizza off."
"Oh anytime, man," Davidson responded. "Hey, have a good night, alright?"
"Take care!" Disick said, before jokingly adding, "Love Postmates."
Above the video, the Talentless founder jokingly made another reference to the food delivery service, writing, "Gotta love post mates [sic]"
The funny video exchange comes a few weeks after Disick and Davidson enjoyed a "wild" night together while Kardashian, 41, celebrated the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop with sister Khloé in Miami.
In a clip also shared on Disick's Instagram Story, Davidson appeared with a bored expression on his face after revealing he was the only one still awake while Disick and two other pals fell asleep watching Sandra Bernhard's film, The King of Comedy.
"Boyz night was wild," read the caption of the video, alongside four sleeping in bed emojis.
Disick and Davidson have developed a close friendship ever since the SNL comedian began dating Kardashian.
Davidson and Kardashian were first romantically linked last October after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month on SNL when she made her hosting debut.
In February, Davidson called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum finally made their relationship Instagram official last month, shortly after being declared legally single.
Kardashian filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in Feb. 2021. The exes got married in May 2014 and they share daughters North, 8½, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.
Their divorce has turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. He also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up, and burying a claymation Davidson alive.
Meanwhile, Disick famously dated Kardashian's sister Kourtney for years. They share three children together — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kourtney has since gotten engaged to Travis Barker.