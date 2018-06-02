Pete Davidson Jokes About Being 'Very High' After Ex Reacts to His Romance with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson prepared for his stand-up comedy set on Friday night by getting “very high.”

Before the 24-year-old comedian performed onstage at the Borgota hotel in Atlantic City, where he opened for Dave Chappelle in a special event celebrating the hotel’s 15th birthday, Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David made a quip on social media about the Saturday Night Live’s star new romance with Ariana Grande.

While Davidson didn’t directly reference the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer in his set — even though PEOPLE confirms that Grande showed up to support her new beau — the comedian did appear to be wearing one of her sweatshirts onstage.

In a photo of the couple shared by comedian Wil Sylvince, who was the show’s first opener, Davidson can be seen holding the sweatshirt, which looks similar to something Grande has shown off on social media before.

When an audience member called out the SNL star for his choice of attire, Davidson — who was also wearing a pair of black and white checkered pajama pants and a trucker hat — remarked, “I smoke a lot of pot — it’s really hard for me to concentrate.”

He also added that while preparing for the evening’s show, “I got very, very high.”

Davidson, who’s spoken about using marijuana medicinally to help manage his Crohn’s disease, celebrated being “sober for the first time in 8 years” in March 2017.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” Davidson wrote in a heartfelt social media post.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he continued, referencing his then-girlfriend David.

Seemingly commenting on her ex’s new relationship for the first time on Friday, David made a humorous remark on social media.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” the 24-year-old writer and actress wrote alongside a photo from a safari on Instagram.

In May, Davidson confirmed his split from David in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of a video interview with Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

Davidson and Grande, who began dating after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller, have been showering each other with plenty of social media love — and on Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram-official by posting a new photo of him and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes.

One day later, Grande shared her own PDA-packed photo of the couple, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”