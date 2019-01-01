Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Split During Performance, Says His Mom Has Faced Taunts

Pete Davidson is laughing away his heartbreak.

Davidson took the stage for a New Year’s Eve stand-up performance on Monday, Dec. 31, in Boston, where the comedian opened up about his split from Ariana Grande, according to multiple outlets.

Davidson, 24, recalled hearing Grande’s hit breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” just moments before appearing on an episode of Saturday Night Live. The song references the couple’s whirlwind romance and split. (He proposed to her in June after just weeks of dating; PEOPLE confirmed in October that they had called it quits.)

“That s— came out before I had to put on a f—— duck hat and be like, ‘Derrrp here’s the pizza!’ ” he said, according to E! Online. “So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn’t know it was going to happen.”

And while Davidson said he wasn’t thrilled with the song, he acknowledged that it could have been much worse. “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh … it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you,’ ” he said, according to the outlet.

According to E! Online, He even joked about Grande’s decision to leave little to the imagination in the song. “[She] named all of us.”

Davidson also revealed that his mom, a school nurse, has faced taunts from her students singing “Thank U, Next,” according to the New York Times.

The stand-up routine marked his first since posting an alarming Instagram message less than a month ago. Davidson concerned friends and fans on Dec. 15 by writing on his now-deleted Instagram account, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

Hours later, he made a brief appearance on the Matt Damon-hosted SNL broadcast, appearing in a pre-taped sketch, as well as introducing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

After seeing Davidson’s post, Machine Gun Kelly rushed to keep his friend company. “Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he tweeted at the time. “Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Following that night’s SNL, the two pals were seen leaving the Rockefeller Plaza building together in an SUV.

Other people who reached out to the star include Grande, friends Kid Cudi and Jay Pharoah, SNL costar Chris Redd and Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, whom Davidson mocked then apologized to in a touching SNL segment in November.