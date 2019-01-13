Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande's Comment About His Penis: 'Everything Is Huge to Her'

Pete Davidson has a new theory to explain why his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande once made a TMI remark about what he’s packing below the belt.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old comedian performed with friends at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York, and he wasn’t afraid to poke fun at the aftermath of his relationship with Grande, also 25, from whom he split in October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Opening up about the singer’s infamous comment about the size of his penis — and continuing their tradition of oversharing — Davidson joked about why he thought it was a “mean” but “also genius” move.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s— for my penis,” the Saturday Night Live star remarked during his stand-up performance.

“Everything is huge to her,” he continued. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

In addition to her since-deleted tweet about Davidson’s size, Grande seemingly made a reference to it in her Mean Girls-inspired music video for “Thank U, Next,” writing, “HUUUUUGE,” next to a photo of the pair in her “Burn Book” of her ex-lovers.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

RELATED: Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Split During Performance, Says His Mom Has Faced Taunts

Davidson claimed that Grande decided to release “Thank U, Next” just minutes before an episode of SNL aired because it had gotten back to Grande’s team that Davidson had made a comment about her during the dress rehearsal.

“Usually when you hear I said something about someone, you don’t think it’s going to be nice,” he continued, before adding that he was always planning on saying something nice about Grande.

Reps for Grande did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the jokes.

Even after Grande released the song, in which she name-drops Davidson and other former flames, he still complimented his ex on SNL, calling her a “wonderful, strong person” and adding, “I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Sent Pete Davidson ‘Thank U, Next’ Before Release

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Ribs Fan Shading Her for Chatting Up Pete Davidson at Golden Globes Afterparty

Davidson and Grande split in October, and though the comedian has admitted to having a hard time in the months since, a source recently told PEOPLE he is enjoying the single life.

Most recently, Davidson was spotted chatting with Kate Beckinsale for about 45 minutes at a Golden Globes afterparty last week.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Asks Fans to ‘Be Gentler’ with Pete Davidson: ‘I Care Deeply’ About His ‘Health’

Davidson arrived at the Netflix party in Los Angeles alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly, but the two quickly separated once the comedian began talking to the actress.

The two talked intently for most of the night before they were joined by Kelly, Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen. But even as the group mingled, Davidson and Beckinsale, 45, kept their focus on each other.

Eventually, the other members of the group wandered off, and Davidson and Beckinsale continued to chat. One source says they cuddled at the party as well.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Days later, the actress clapped back at an Instagram commenter who brought up the pair’s flirty interaction and tried to shade the actress for it.

Alongside a throwback photograph of Beckinsale with her mother, actress Judy Loe, one Instagram user commented, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

Without missing a beat, Beckinsale responded, “No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”