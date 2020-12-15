Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement over two years ago

Pete Davidson Jokes About Marrying a Fan with the Same Name as Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson made a fan’s night last weekend when he joked about marrying her.

The fan, who goes by Arianna Justine on TikTok, shared a video to the social media app in which she told Davidson “my name is Arianna too,” referring to the comedian’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

“Well, hello! Let's get married,” replied Davidson, who had stopped to meet fans outside of NBC Studios in New York following Saturday Night Live.

“I met Pete Davidson & I’m in love,” the fan captioned her TikTok video.

Davidson and Grande, both 27, called off their engagement in October 2018 after they began dating just months prior.

"It was way too much too soon," a Grande source previously PEOPLE of the eventual breakup. "It’s not shocking to anyone."

Grande is currently dating Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she has been seeing since March.

Though she seems to have moved on from the whirlwind romance, fans suspected that a line in her recent single, “Positions,” was intended to reference Davidson.

The star sings on the track about being so in love that you're willing to do things you "usually don't do," and fans think that Grande used wordplay and pronunciation to subtly address Davidson in the song, which she released in October.

Singing, "Heaven sent you to me, I'm just hoping I don't repeat history," Grande breaks down the word "repeat" as individual syllables, where she separates the "re" from "peat" — or "Pete."