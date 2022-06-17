Pete Davidson Jokes About How Many Times He's Seen Kim Kardashian's Vagina in Kardashians Finale

Pete Davidson went there — quite literally.

In a post-credits clip from the season 1 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian introduced Pete, 28, to an audio crew member she's worked with for more than a decade.

"Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She knows everything about me," the SKIMS mogul, 41, said. "She's probably seen my vagina."

To that, the Saturday Night Live alum, who was off-camera, replied to his girlfriend: "More than me?"

"Not more than you," Kim said in response. "But she's probably seen it."

After Paxy clarified that she had not seen Kim's lower region, the KKW Beauty founder joked, "You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet. Just kidding!"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Gotham/Getty

Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021 after she made her debut on SNL earlier that month. At the time, the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch.

It was later revealed in an early June episode of The Kardashians that Kim made the first move in their relationship.

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, 'Oh, s---. Maybe I just need to try something different!'" she said in a confessional.

"But Pete does not come to my after-party — everyone was at my after-party — [he] does not give me the time of day. So a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she continued. "I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my ... '"

Kim then admitted: "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."

"He is very playful and a big kid himself," the insider said. "They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."

A separate source said the SKKN founder is "head over heels" for the King of Staten Island actor.