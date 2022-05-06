Pete Davidson Jokes About 'Really Weird Year' Dating Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian

"Does anybody else secretly hope that Kanye pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire?" the Saturday Night Live star quipped at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

"How's your year going? Good? I've had a really weird year," Davidson, 28, told the audience.

"I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did," he continued. "And you're like, 'Pete, wow. What's going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?' No. Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he's a genius. So, I was like, 'Oh, f---.' I was like, 'I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.'"

Davidson joked about visiting the doctor's office for the matter, saying "maybe" the Yeezy designer was "right" after all. "So a doc told me I don't have AIDS. I just look like I have it. So it's a completely different thing," he said.

Continuing to mock West's own insult at him, Davidson said it's "such an old-school thing" to say given that the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic was in the mid-1980s. "John Mulaney called me. He's like, 'AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio,'" he joked, referencing a disease that has been eradicated in the United States since 1979.

West shares children North, 8½, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 this month, with Kardashian. With that in mind, Davidson joked: "Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?"

Mrs. Doubtfire, in fact, was a 1993 film where Robin Williams played a divorced dad posing as a British nanny to spend more time with his kids. "I come home one day and they're like, 'This is the new housekeeper.' And he's like, 'What's up fam?'" Davidson jokingly added.

Continuing to address how this is all a "really weird thing to go through," the King of Staten Island actor explained how many people have tried to offer him advice.

"But even friends that are, like, older, they're like, 'I don't know.' He's like, 'He looks pretty mad bro,'" Davidson continued. "'Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.' But like, no advice. No one was like, 'This is what you do.' Everyone was like, 'I don't know. Yeah. You staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?"

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City Credit: Gotham/Getty

Davidson has been dating Kardashian since last fall. As their relationship flourished, West hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press.

West's harassment became so detrimental to Kardashian that she stated in a court filing that it's caused her "emotional distress." Additionally, the SKIMS mogul said she "very much" desires "to be divorced."

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," she said in documents obtained by PEOPLE in February. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."