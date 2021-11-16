Pete Davidson Jokes About Being a 'S--- Date' While Revealing His Dating Deal Breaker

Pete Davidson knows his strengths and weaknesses when it comes to dating.

During an appearance on iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast Tuesday, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star opened up about his first-date preferences, saying he likes to take women out to restaurants or to the movies.

"Yeah, it's also just like if you go to a great restaurant and even if I'm a s--- date, it's like, at least the food was great," he joked. "So like, she could go home and be like, 'Well, ... you paid and I ate.' But yeah, I always found it to be that or a movie is so easy because a movie, you don't even have to talk. You could just be like, 'Whoa, explosion. Did you see that explosion?' They'd be like, 'Yeah!' You know? Or you could just laugh at the same thing and you could just look at each other for a second."

But Davidson said that while he certainly hasn't mastered how to be the perfect date, he's also looking out for red flags. The comedian said he would end a date "immediately" if someone was rude to a waiter.

"In my head, I would be like 'Okay never [again]. This is it,' " he said. "I don't like the 'excuse me.' It's like, just wait for the guy to walk by."

Most recently, Davidson made headlines for his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian West. After sharing an onscreen kiss during an SNL sketch last month, the pair were spotted holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

PEOPLE then confirmed Davidson and Kardashian West, 41, dined privately together in Staten Island just days later. They were also later seen entering private NYC social club Zero Bond separately.

